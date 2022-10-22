Odisha: Diwali on Monday, earthen lamps & other items available in market

Sundergarh: Diwali will be observed on coming Monday on October 24, 2022 in Odisha. Preparations have already been started for celebration of this festival of light. People are venturing to the market to purchase fire crackers to burst on Deepawali night and lamps and electric lights to illuminate their houses.

By now markets in different cities and towns of Odisha have been filled with Diwali related items. Small traders in Bonai weekly market in Sundergarh district of Odisha have opened small shops where among other items, beautiful earthen lamps are plenty available.

However, it has been seen that customers are taking home only a few pieces of earthen lamps just to keep up the ritual of lighting some earthen lamps on Diwali, but to actually illuminate the house they are more fascinated for the modern lights. And hence, the traders and potters are feeling disheartened.

On this occasion Kalinga TV went to Bonai’s weekly market to take stock of the situation ahead of Diwali. As per the potters, who are selling earthen items for Diwali at this market, love for traditional items have dropped over the years while people are seen interested for modern appliances even to use during Diwali. However, the potters, who depend on this market, have not lost heart. They have expected that by Diwali day all of them will get chance to do good business and customers will buy their handmade products.

Some of the customers have shown interest in traditional items. They are of the opinion that Diwali is a ‘Swadeshi’ festival. On this day Lord Ram, Laxman and Seeta had returned from hermitage to Ayodhya. And to welcome them the residents of Ayodhya had burst crackers and illuminated their houses. From then these rituals are being observed during Diwali. Hence, on this occasion people should use traditional items so that potters, who take utmost pain to make the earthen lamps and other items, will get some profit.