Odisha: Diwali accidents mar festive mood, one dead, multiple injured

Bhubaneswar: Even while the entire state was busy celebrating the festival of light, Diwali yesterday. some upsetting incidents marred the festive mood.

Multiple incidents occurred where people were severely injured or even lost their life due to accidents related to firecrackers.

According to reports, more than two people were injured in various places of Basudebpur, Bhadrak while bursting firecrackers. All the people were severely injured and were rushed to Basudebpur hospital.

In another incident, a firecracker shop in Badasuanlo village which comes under Kamakhyanagar Tehsil of Dhenkanal district, caught fire. There was a huge explosion in the shop and one person died in the accident. The deceased has been identified as Dushmanta Nayak of the same village. Even though he was rushed to SCB Hospital, Cuttack in a serious condition, he died while undergoing treatment. Nayak’s nine-year-old son, Prateek Nayak, as well as another 11-year-old girl, Anwesha Pal were rushed to the hospital in serious condition and are getting treated now.

In yet another case that happened in Gadamatrini village in Begunia of Khurda district, one room of a house caught fire while people were bursting firecrackers. Upon getting informed, the fire department reached the place of incident and managed to keep the fire under control. Thanks to this timely action there were no major damages.