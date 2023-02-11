Odisha: District Judges’ Conference, 2023 inaugurated

Cuttack: The District Judges’ Conference, 2023 was inaugurated in Cuttack of Odisha on Saturday. Also, the Annual Report, 2022 was released by Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna in presence of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Dr. Justice S. Muralidhar and the Judges of the Orissa High Court at the Judicial Academy in Cuttack.

As per reports, the Odisha District Judges’ Conference 2023 was inaugurated and Annual Report 2022 was released today in the silver city of Odisha. Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjiv Khanna graced the occasion as Chief Guest.

The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court Justice S Muralidhar and all the Judges of the High Court of Odisha were also present on this occasion.