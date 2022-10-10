Odisha: District Employment Officer, Jajpur under vigilance scanner

Jajpur: The District Employment Officer of Jajpur has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.12,600- (Rupees Twelve Thousand Six Hundred)

The accused has been identified as Tapas Kumar Swain.

The bribe was demanded through Jitendra Kumar Sethy, Junior Clerk of his office, from a complainant (driver of vehicle) towards hiring and fuel cost of vehicle engaged for official purpose in his office.

The entire bribe money has been recovered and seized from the exclusive possession of Sethy, Junior Clerk.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 3 locations of accused Swain, DEO i.e., at his Flat No-B-204, Kamalavihar, Palasuni, Bhubaneswar, double storeyed building located at K-4, 1417, Patrapada, Bhubaneswar and his house at his native village at Athanga, PS-Niali, Dist-Cuttack from DA angle.

In this connection, Cuttack Vigilance PS case No-47/ 2022 U/s 7PC Amendment Act, 2018 has been registered.

Investigation in progress against Swain and Sethy. Detailed reports awaited.