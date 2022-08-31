Odisha: Disposal And Destruction Of Seized Narcotic Drugs

Bhubaneswar: In recent years during the massive campaign against narcotics especially Ganja (also known as Cannabis/ Marijuana/ weeds) and Brown sugar (also known as Heroin/ smack) by Odisha police.

There has been huge piling up of seized narcotic drugs. As the trial of narcotics cases takes

time, these seized drugs remain stocked at police stations/ court Malkhanas exposed to all kind of

vulnerabilities.

The piling up of seized drugs has been a cause of concern and honorable Supreme Court in

the case of Union of India Vrs. Mohanlal passed a detailed order on disposal/ destruction of seized drugs especially emphasizing on pre trial disposal of seized drugs.

However because of some procedural and technical ambiguity/ issues, seized drugs could not be disposed of. In this backdrop, STF approached the High Court of Odisha with a prayer for certain direction/ order to resolve the issues/ hindrances involved in disposing of the seized drugs.

The High Court of Odisha is pleased to pass a land mark judgment directing the Sub-ordinate courts to dispose the applications filed U/s. Sec.52A of NDPS Act, 1985 issuing a detailed SOP in this regard.

Accordingly, on 30.08.2022 on the decision of Drug Disposal Committee led by SP, STF,

Bhubaneswar, Deputy Collector, Khodha, Superintendent of Excise, Khorda, DSP, STF in presence of Scientific Officers of State Forensic Science laboratory and Member of State Pollution Board disposed/destructed bulk quantity of contraband Ganja i.e. around one ton ( 980 Kg ) at a designated incinerator following all due procedure.

The narcotics which were seized from the exclusive possession of accused persons in STF.

The seized drugs was first authenticated/ certificated by concerned court and handed over to Drug disposal committee for the disposal/ destruction.

This is first ever Pre-trial disposal case in Odisha, where contraband Ganja has been disposed

of as per Sec.52 A of NDPS Act, 1985.

Earlier in the month of June, 2022, STF has already destructed/disposed of more than 8.5 Kg Brown Sugar.

It is worthwhile to mention here that in the above noted case properties worth of more than

4.5 crores acquired by the accused persons from the contraband ganja business have been identified and seized/freezed, where Competent Authority confirmed for forfeiture of such illegally acquired property.

It is further worthwhile to mention here that Another many cases are under process (both at

STF and district police level) for disposal/ destruction.

This is worth to mention that at least 4500 Quintals (450 Tons) of Ganja and 104 Kg of brown sugar seized (in last three years alone) are piled up in various court/ police station Malkhana waiting for destruction.

It is expected that most of the seized drugs will be destructed within in 3-6 months.