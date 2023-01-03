Odisha: Discord between temple servitors in Lingaraj temple ends

Bhubaneswar: The much-talked-about discord between temple servitors in Lingaraj Mandir has ended on Tuesday.

It is worth mentioning that due to the controversy, all the rituals of the ruling deity of Bhubaneswar Lord Lingaraj had been stopped for as long 40 hours.

On Sunday, that is January 1, the “Kotha Bhoga” along with the “Abadha Prashad” was placed on the Bhoga Mandap to offer to Lord Lingaraj.

However, since the door to the Bhoga Mandap was open, a devotee entered through it. One of the servitors present there shouted out saying that the prashad was contaminated and hence could no longer be served to the Lord.

After the news of this spread, the brahmin and Puja panda servitors stopped the rituals. The temple supervisor ordered that all the prashad be buried and ordered the Mahasuar servitors to prepare fresh food.

However, there were complaints that the prashad that had not been presented to the Lord were still being sold to the public as prashad.