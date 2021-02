Kamakhyanagar: A raging wildfire erupted in Bhejia Sindurmundi jungle of Kankadahada block in Dhenkanal district.

Around 40 acres of jungle were reduced to ashes. the fire broke out yesterday afternoon.

As a result, many valuable tress have been completely burnt down. The villagers are trying to douse the blaze as the fire has not been extinguished.

It is suspected that some unknown miscreants have set the jungle on fire.