Odisha: Dhenkanal bandh affects daily life

By Sudeshna Panda 0
Dhenkanal: Daily life has been affected due to a bandh in Dhankanal district of Odisha on Thursday said reports.

The 12-hour strike has been called for by the lawyers association protesting police inaction on the attack of senior advocate.

Reports said, the members of lawyer association have been demanding action against the miscreants since 15 days.

Hence, the association has called for a 12-hour bandh that is from 6 am to 6 pm.

The strike has affected vehicular movement in Dhenkanal. People have faced a number of issues owing to the bandh.

 

