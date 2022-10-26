Odisha: Dhauli Shanti Stupa to remain closed for visitors on this day

Bhubaneswar: The Dhauli Peace Pagoda in the capital city of Odisha will remain shut for visitors on October 28, 2022 from 8 am to 1 pm on the occasion of the golden jubilee celebration of the Shanti stupa. It was informed in a note released by the DIPRO office today.

As per reports, the Golden Jubilee Celebration of the peace pagoda will be held on October 28 when worship will also be done amid presence of top Buddhist monks, from the country and abroad.

The dignitaries will participate in the worship that will be performed at the mandap in front of the main tourist attraction. And hence the restriction has been imposed on the visitors.

Keeping this in view, visitors and general public will be barred from visiting the tourist attraction from 8 am in the morning to 1 pm in the afternoon on 28th October, 2022.

On this occasion, the local Police will also clamp restrictions on necessary traffic arrangement.