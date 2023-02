Bhubaneswar: The Dharanidhar Autonomous college in Keonjhar received the University status on Sunday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the news via a video on social media.

The Higher Education Department has also published a notification confirming the University status of the DD college.

According to sources, CM Naveen Patnaik will visit Keonjhar tomorrow. The CM will inaugurate Dharanidhar University there.