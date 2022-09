Bhubaneswar: Dhamnagar MLA Bishnu Sethi passed away at the age of 61 years on Monday.

The senior BJP leader Sethi breathed his last while undergoing treatment at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar.

The information on the death of the MLA was given by the Additional Superintendent of AIIMS Pravat Ranjan Tripathy.

He was under intensive care at the hospital after suffering from kidney related complications.