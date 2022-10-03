Odisha: Dhamnagar Bypoll To Be Held On November 3, Vote Counting On Nov 6

Bhubaneswar: The bypoll for Dhamnagar assembly constituency in Odisha will be held on November 3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) today issued a notification in this regard.

The counting of votes will take place on November 6, the notification added.

The bypoll was necessitated after the demise of Dhamnagar MLA and BJP leader Bishnu Sethi on September 19.

As per the notification, gazette notification will be issued on October 7 while the last day for nomination will be October 14. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 17. The counting of votes will be conducted on November 6.