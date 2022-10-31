Odisha: Dhabaleswar hanging bridge closed for a day

Cuttack: The district administration of Cuttack has decided to close down the Dhabaleswar hanging bridge for a day after the tragic Morbi tragedy.

After the shocking Morbi bridge collapse incident in Gujarat, the administration had decided to limit the capacity of the Dhabaleswar suspension bridge to 200 people.

The district administration decided to shut down the Dhabaleswar hanging bridge for one day in order to undertake a safety inspection.

Fire services and ODRAF personnel will be deployed near the bridge said the district collector. He also appealed to the people to visit the temple by boats.

According to reports, the hanging bridge was inspected by a special team from Kolkata. They informed the district administration to limit the number of people on the bridge at a particular time to 200.

It is noteworthy however that the hanging bridge has a capacity of 600 people at a particular point of time.

After the Morbi tragedy, that is the bridge that collapsed on Sunday evening which killed as many as 141 people.

In the FIR, the police have not identified any accused, but have lodged a complaint against the hanging bridge repair agency, its management, and any one whose name is disclosed during the course of investigation.

The Morbi B Division Police Inspector P.A. Dekavadiya in the FIR has stated that the bridge collapsed around 6.30 p.m. and by the time a complaint was lodged at 8.15 p.m., 50 persons were killed and 150 persons had suffered minor or major injuries.

The officer has alleged in the FIR that the repair agency, agency management without carrying quality check or feasibility or load bearing test had opened the bridge for the visitors.

“It is an act of negligence because visitors have died. It seems that the act was committed knowingly. The accused have committed the offence under IPC section for culpable homicide, an act that can cause death and abettor,” said the police. The case will be investigated by Deputy Superintendent of Police P.A. Zala.

According to the police department sources, police have picked up three persons for questioning in this connection so far.