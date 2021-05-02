Bhubaneswar: The Odisha DGP Abhay, will visit four places in the state to oversee the Covid restrictions enforcement and the facilities in place to fight the pandemic.

The two places to which the DGP is slated to visit are: Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur

The ADG Law and Order shall also accompany him on the visit.

The DGP is scheduled to hold talks with police officers and visit various police stations in these places.

He will also discuss about strengthening the Covid restrictions in these places.