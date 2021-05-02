Odisha DGP To Visit 4 Places To Oversee Covid Restrictions Enforcement

By WCE 2
odisha dgp visit
Odisha DGP Abhay

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha DGP Abhay, will visit four places in the state to oversee the Covid restrictions enforcement and the facilities in place to fight the pandemic.

The two places to which the DGP is slated to visit are: Rourkela, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Sambalpur

The ADG Law and Order shall also accompany him on the visit.

The DGP is scheduled to hold talks with police officers and visit various police stations in these places.

He will also discuss about strengthening the Covid restrictions in these places.

You might also like
State

Containment Zones Increase In Odisha As Covid Cases Surge, Details Here

State

4 Covid Deaths Reported From Rayagada District Of Odisha

State

Covid Surge Odisha: Akhandalamani Temple In Bhadrak Closed From Today

State

Important Announcement To Be Made On Covid In Odisha At 10am By CS

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.