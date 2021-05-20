Bhubaneswar: The Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay has directed Puri Superintendent of Police (SP) to investigate the assault on journalist and fruit vendor yesterday and submit a report and action will be taken after the report,informs DGP Abhay.

Yesterday, a scuffle broke out between the fruit vendors and the police while they were restrained by police personnel, who were on COVID-19 enforcement duty. The cops claimed that the vendors were flouting the guidelines.

In the meantime, a journalist identified as Datatreya Nayak, a correspondent of an Odia daily, was also beaten up the police while he was taking pictures.