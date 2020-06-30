Sundargarh: Taking a serious note of the Biramitrapur minor rape case, Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay has ordered a Crime Branch investigation into the matter.

The DGP informed about the development in the official Twitter handle of the State DGP. “I have ordered Crime Branch to take charge of investigation of Raiboga PS case no 41/2020.(Rape and Posco Act case ) Crime branch team has already left for Sundergarh,” he said.

Meanwhile, a team of Crime Branch has already left for Sundergarh and will take charge of the investigation from the local police.

I have ordered Crime Branch to take charge of investigation of Raiboga PS case no 41/2020.(Rape and Posco Act case )

Crime branch team has already left for Sundergarh. — DGP, Odisha (@DGPOdisha) June 30, 2020

Notably, a minor girl was allegedly gang-raped in Biramitrapur Police limits area of Sudergarh district earlier this month. Later, she was forced to abort her pregnancy.

After learning about the incident, the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) had filed a written complaint at Raiboga Police Station against as many as six persons including a doctor, two police officials including the in-charge of Biramitrapur Police Station, stepfather of the victim & two of her male friends.

Biramitrapur Police Station IIC Anand Chandra Majhi was placed under suspension after the incident was protested by people from different walks of life.