Odisha DGP Inspects Security Measures Ahead Of Barabati ODI

Cuttack: Police DG Abhay today inspected security arrangements of Barabati stadium ahead of ODI match between India and West Indies on Sunday.

Police DG said that 80 platoons of force have been mobilised for smooth conduct of the match. “I have reviewed the security measures and I am satisfied with the arrangements. I am confident that the whole event will be conducted flawlessly,” said Abhay to media persons after the inspection.

Senior police officials including police commissioner, Sudhanshu Sarangi and Cuttack DCP Akhileshvar Singh were also present during the inspection.

Police have also intensified security in and around the stadium for the match. Similarly adequate police personnel have also been deployed at the hotel in Bhubaneswar where players of both the teams are staying.