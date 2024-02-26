Odisha DGP dedicates 285 new vehicles to people

Cuttack: Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Arun Kumar Sarangi today dedicated as many as new 285 vehicles to the people of the State.

DGP Sarangi dedicated the new vehicles for the service of the general public during a special event held at Odisha State Armed Police (OSAP) 6th Battalion in Cuttack.

The 285 new vehicles include 71 Bolero Vehicles, 94 Motorcycles and 120 Scooties, said sources adding that these vehicles will be given to different police outposts across the State so that cops can use them during duty.

While speaking on the occasion, the DGP Arun Sarangi said, “The state government has made efforts to modernize Odisha Police. Apart from human resources, the State Government has provided all assistance for the development of other resources of State Police.”

“All these vehicles will help the police in maintaining law and order and investigate crime,” he added.

According to sources while the State government has sanctioned Rs 32 crore to the police department to purchase vehicles, the Union government has given money (Rs 8 Crore) for 120 Scooties under the Nirbhaya Fund. These two-wheelers has been given to the women and children desks of the State, informed the sources.