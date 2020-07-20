Bhubaneswar: Police Corona Warriors have recovered from Covid-19 and have joined back for discharge of their duty. It is indeed great that Covid 19 has not affected their spirit or determination to save the people of Odisha.

As many as 95 Police Corona Warriors re-joined frontline enforcement duty all over Odisha after recovering from Covid-19. Odisha Police takes pride in their dedication to public service informed DGP Abhay.

In recognition of their dedication and commitment to Public service, Odisha Police has decided to issue “Special Appreciation” from DGP and for all such Police Corona Warriors who on recovery promptly joined enforcement duty.

We rededicate ourselves to fight COVID-19 with other frontline warriors and Odisha residents, added the DGP.