Koraput: Amid Coronavirus lock down Odisha DGP Abhay visited Koraput in Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the district.

After reaching Koraput BSF sector ground he visited Sadar Police station, Town police station and police Barrack in Koraput town and discussed about the prevailing covid-19 situation in Koraput DIG office. Abhay directed Police to keep vigil on Maoist infested areas of the district and remain alert.

The DGP thanked people of Koraput district for abiding lock down norms. Vigilance DG Satyajit Mohanty accompanied him in the visit. DGP Abhay along with DG Satyajit Mohanty, Nabarangpur SP and DIG of Police South Western Range, Koraput Shefeen Ahamed visited different check posts. They appreciated effort of police during the corona crisis.