DGP in Koraput

Odisha DGP Abhay Visits Koraput to review Covid 19 situation

By KalingaTV Bureau
0

Koraput: Amid Coronavirus lock down Odisha DGP Abhay visited Koraput in Odisha today to take stock of the situation in the district.

Related News

Odisha’s Gajapati Dist Admin seals Unlicensed Clinic…

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; one new…

Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning, rainfall in…

Popular Odia film comedian Black Ravi forced to sell…

After reaching Koraput BSF sector ground he visited Sadar Police station, Town police station and police Barrack in  Koraput town and  discussed about the prevailing covid-19 situation in Koraput DIG office.  Abhay directed Police to keep vigil on  Maoist infested areas of the district and remain alert.

The DGP  thanked people of Koraput district for abiding lock down norms. Vigilance DG Satyajit Mohanty  accompanied him in the visit.  DGP Abhay along with DG Satyajit Mohanty, Nabarangpur SP and DIG of Police South Western Range, Koraput Shefeen Ahamed visited different check posts. They appreciated effort of police during the corona crisis.

You might also like
State

Odisha’s Gajapati Dist Admin seals Unlicensed Clinic for Violating Lockdown…

State

Three more COVID-19 patients recovered in Odisha; one new positive case detected

State

Met Dept warns of thunderstorm, lightning, rainfall in Odisha

State

Popular Odia film comedian Black Ravi forced to sell vegetables on road during lock…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.