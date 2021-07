Bhubaneswar: The Director General of Police (DGP) Abhay to visit Malkangiri, Koraput and Kandhamal today at around 10.30 am.

DGP Abhay will visit MV-3 BSF camp in Malkangiri and will prepare a blue print for the suppression of the red rebels.He will also inspect the security at the BSF camps in the Maoist area in Malkangiri .

Later, he will visit Koraput and Kandhamal and will take stock of the situation in the Maoist areas.