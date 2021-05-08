Odisha DGP Abhay Reviews Covid Restrictions Enforcement In Berhampur

Berhampur: Odisha DGP Abhay on Saturday visited Berhampur to review the on-going Covid enforcement drive and implementation of lockdown and weekend shutdown in the districts of Southern Range.

The DGP reviewed the intensifying enforcement measures, strict implementation of lockdown and weekend shutdown, strengthening vigil on interstate movement from Andhra side by more stringent checks at border check posts, and preparedness to ramp up Police assistance further to tackle Covid-19.

The top cop of the State also visited Gosainuagan, Chamakhandi and Ganja police stations and interacted with Policemen engaged in enforcement duties and verified about their wellbeing and operational matters.

Berhampur Police has reportedly acted against 8560 number of mask usage and social distancing rule violators and collected fine of Rs 19,39,300 from April 1, 2021. Two Additional SPs, three SDPOs and 10 Inspectors are supervising the enforcement activity in the police district.

Similarly, Ganjam Police has acted against 1,26,486 number of mask usage and social distancing rule violators and collected fine Rs 73,80,500.

DGP also reviewed the border sealing arrangements on Andhra Pradesh border. Border Check post connecting to Andhra Pradesh border is maintaining round the clock vigil at Girisola under Golanthara PS, Berhampur.

Also Read: Odisha DGP To Visit 4 Places To Oversee Covid Restrictions Enforcement

The DGP appreciated the strenuous duties performed by police personnel in fighting Covid 19, and urged all to ensure strict enforcement with empathy for success in the drive to address the pandemic situation in the State.

Further, Border check posts connecting to Andhra Pradesh are active at Deviti, Patpatnam, Gopalpur Road, Sitasagar, Khinga Road under Paralakhemundi PS, Labanyagarh, Rampa under Garabandha PS, Hadubangi, Sitapur under Kashinagar PS, Jangalpadu, Binnala under Gurandi Odisha Police State Headquarters Cuttack. PS are functioning round the clock in Gajapati district to check the interstate movement.

Three platoons police force have been deployed for Covid enforcement duty in each district namely, Berhampur, Ganjam and Gajapati. Additional officers in SI/ASI rank have been deputed to strengthen police enforcement.

ADG (Law & Order) accompanied the DGP during his visit. DIG of South Range, SPs of Berhampur and Ganjam attended the review.