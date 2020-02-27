Odisha DGP Abhay holds meeting to discuss urgent issues of State Police

Cuttack: Odisha DGP Abhay held a meeting with Range IsGP/DIsGP, DCP and District Supdts of Police through Video Conferencing at State Police Head Quarters, Cuttack and discussed thoroughly about several important and urgent issues of State Police.

The following issues were reviewed and discussed in the meeting:

Supply and stocking of uniform articles. Action to be taken on Rasta Roko issues and law & order. Timely monitoring of disciplinary proceedings. Problems and challenges in CCTNS. Reduction of pendency in investigation. Special Medical Camp for cancer detection among women officers on International women’s day, 8th March, 2020. Submission of nomination for promotion of ASI to DCSI. Submission of nomination for cash Award and DGP’s Disc. Nomination for Internal Security Medal. Taking charge of Building from Odisha Police Housing & Welfare Corporation. Timely selection of land for building projects.

Senior Officers of State Police including Sri V T Mishra, ADGP Hdqrs, Sri Saumendra Priyadarshi, ADGP Law & Order, Smt. Rekha Lohani, IGP (Modernisation), Sri Rajesh Kumar, IGP SCRB, Sri Yatindra Koyal, IGP (Provisioning), Sri A.N.Sinha, IGP, CID, CB were present in the meeting.