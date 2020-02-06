Odisha DG Police Abhay Visits Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Odisha DG police Abhay on a visit to Sambalpur. He has taken a stock of the law and order situation in the district.

Newer knowledge base and scientific methods shall be used for crime detection and prevention. Digital forensics shall be used for investigations said the DG.

Property of persons involved in drugs and narcotics trade shall be seized and subsequently auctioned.

Discussions were made on how the foundation of police shall be strengthened. Psychological fitness and mental balance of police personnel was emphasized upon.

The DG announced special training programs for police officers to regulate cyber crime.

SPs of 5 different districts attended the meeting. DGP Abhay, went on a visit to the Basantpur Police Training School.

The effectiveness of ‘Mo Sarkar’ initiative was also discussed. The Naxal problem in Bargarh, Balangir and Sonepur area was discussed at length with the SPs.