Odisha: Devotees fall sick due to huge rush in Srimandir

Due to the rush in Srimandir, two devotees have allegedly developed breathing issues on Sunday morning said reliable reports. 

Puri: The holiday season and festivals have seen huge crowds in various popular tourist destinations across Odisha. The famous Srimandir in Puri has seen an unimaginable crowd of devotees.

It is worth mentioning that due to the huge rush in Srimandir, two devotees have allegedly developed breathing issues on Sunday morning said reliable reports.

The rush in Puri Srimandir was so huge that the two devotees found it difficult to breath and fainted. They were then rushed to the hospital in a critical condition.

They are now being treated in the hospital, their condition is said to be critical. Further details awaited.

