Odisha Development Commissioner directs officers to visit villages every month

Bhubaneswar: Development Commissioner Anu Garg has issued letters to secretaries of all the departments asking the senior officers and secretaries to visit villages to monitor the implementation of government schemes.

In her letter to the officers, Anu Garg has directed them to visit villages and blocks in the third week of every month and make night halts in villages and monitor the implementation of government schemes, projects and programs in all sectors including education, healthcare, irrigation and social security.

Garg also stated in the letter that the officials would not be allowed to be at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar in the third week of every month.

It is to be mentioned here that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had on October 28, 2017 asked the secretaries and senior district officials to undertake periodic field visits for ensuring the proper implementation of government schemes.