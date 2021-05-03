Bhubaneswar: It has a been two year since Cyclone Fani showed its wrath on the people of Odisha. The Cyclone had affected more than 1 crore people of 14 districts in Odisha on 3rd May 2019.

There was huge loss of property, crop and life in the cyclone.

Fani was a Category 4 Cyclonic storm which had winds blowing at a speed of more than 200 km/hr.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack were the worst affected urban areas due to the storm. People spent weeks before electricity was fully restored in the region.

It took around a couple of months to restore normalcy back in the region.

The beauty of the twin city was replaced with an ugly scenario of broken buildings, uprooted poles, fallen trees and an ugly chaos.

However the loss of life was limited to 64, due to precautionary steps taken by the government before the arrival of the storm.

Even though, two years have passed and people have moved on with their lives, the tormenting memories of the ‘Cyclone Fani’ will remain in the minds of people