Odisha deputes 4 IAS officers for cyclone Amphan management in vulnerable dists

Odisha deputes 4 senior IAS officers for cyclone Amphan management in vulnerable dists

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bhubaneswar: In view of the approaching Super Cyclone Amphan, the  state government on Monday deputed four senior IAS officers to monitor the cyclonic situation in four vulnerable coastal districts of Odisha.

The districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

As per notification issued by Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, Commerce & Transport Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi has been deputed to Balasore, Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani has been sent to Bhadrak.

Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma will monitor in Kendrapara while Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Saswat Mishra will supervise Jagatsinghpur district administration.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD said.

The Odisha government has initiated the process of evacuating people from the vulnerable areas.

You might also like
State

Cyclone Amphan: Bhubaneswar-New Delhi trains’ route diverted till May 21

State

East Coast Railway gears up safety precautions for cyclone Amphan

State

Woman migrant worker leaves behind her new-born in Odisha’s Rourkela

State

‘Amphan’ intensifies into a Super Cyclonic Storm; Odisha initiates evacuation

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.