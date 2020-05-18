Bhubaneswar: In view of the approaching Super Cyclone Amphan, the state government on Monday deputed four senior IAS officers to monitor the cyclonic situation in four vulnerable coastal districts of Odisha.

The districts include Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagatsinghpur.

As per notification issued by Office of Special Relief Commissioner (SRC), Odisha, Commerce & Transport Principal Secretary Madhu Sudan Padhi has been deputed to Balasore, Chief Electoral Officer Sushil Kumar Lohani has been sent to Bhadrak.

Industries Principal Secretary Hemant Sharma will monitor in Kendrapara while Higher Education Commissioner-cum-Secretary Saswat Mishra will supervise Jagatsinghpur district administration.

Cyclone ‘Amphan’ intensified into a super cyclonic storm on Monday and is likely to move across the northeast Bay of Bengal, and cross the West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and the Hatia island on May 20, the IMD said.

The Odisha government has initiated the process of evacuating people from the vulnerable areas.