Odisha: Deogarh Excise Superintendent, Excise ASI in Vigilance net

Deogarh: Tightening the noose around the neck of corrupt officials, the Odisha Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday apprehended Ajit Kumar Mohapatra, the In-charge Superintendent of Excise, Deogarh while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.1.5 Lakh (Rupees One Lakh Fifty Thousand) from a Complainant (vendor) through Mathura Mohan Pradhan, ASI of Excise, Barkote, Dist-Deogarh to facilitate him in his business.

Both the accused persons Mohapatra, I/c Supdt. Excise and Pradhan, ASI, Excise have been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

As per reports, Ajit Kumar Mohapatra, Deputy Superintendent, and the I/C Excise Superintendent, Deogarh along with Mathura Mohan Pradhan, ASI Excise Deogarh, were apprehended while demanding bribe.

Mohapatra had reportedly demanded Rs 3 lakh from the complainant to be paid in 2 installments. Based on the above complaint, a trap was laid today wherein the accused Ajit Kumar Mohapatra, I/c Supdt. of Excise was caught by the team of Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting undue advantage (bribe) of Rs. 1.5 Lakh (Rupees One Lakh Fifty Thousand) from complainant.

The bribe money was recovered from the possession of Mohapatra and seized in presence of witnesses.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches have been launched on the residential house of Mohapatra at Berhampur and his rented house at Deogarh town as well as residential house of Mathura Mohan Pradhan at Purunapani in Deogarh district.

In this connection, Rourkela Vigilance P.S. Case No.9 Dt.28.09.2021 under section 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.