Odisha: Dense fog with low visibility making travel difficult in State

Bhubaneswar: Dense fog blanketed various places of Odisha including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack in the early hours of Monday. Low visibility caused disruption in vehicular movement in different parts of the state. School children are also facing difficulty while going to school in the morning hours due to fog.

Likewise, most parts of the twin city of Cuttack and Bhubaneswar woke up to a dense foggy morning. The dense fog has caused low visibility which is affecting normal life on Monday morning.

Vehicular traffic was thrown out of gear as visibility drooped due to the fog in both the cities of the State. Different districts of Odisha also woke up to similar weather condition today.

Meanwhile, the regional Meteorological Department has predicted that there will be no change in temperature and the state will get relief from cold in the next 4-5 days.