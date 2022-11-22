Odisha: Demolition drive at Mahima Gadi in Dhenkanal, Sec. 144 imposed

Dhenkanal: A mega demolition drive at Mahima Gadi in Dhenkanal is underway on Tuesday, said reliable reports.

Section 144 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been imposed in and around the temple in Joranda. As many as four platoons of police force has been deployed to maintain law and order.

The process of demolition of Kaupuni Samaj’s Vati Temple, Tungi, Dhuni Temple, Bek Temple from the third gate of Gadi Temple is underway, said reports.

According to reports, two DSP, seven inspectors and other officers along with four platoons of police have been deployed in Joranda today. It is implemented as per the due order and process of the court order.

The eviction process was postponed due to the hearing in the Orissa High Court, later the stay order was lifted on October 30, 2022 by the Court.