Odisha: Delivery boy arrested for stealing mobile phones

Kendrapara: Aul Police in Odisha’s Kendrapara district reportedly arrested a delivery boy of an e-commerce company on charges of stealing mobile phones and identified him as Dipak Mallick of Singiri village.

Mallick was working as delivery boy at Ecom Express, which delivers products of the e-commerce giants including flipchart.

According to police, the accused used to order expensive mobiles and mobile accessories by mentioning the wrong addresses and when the orders return to the office because of the wrong addresses, he used to steal the mobile phones and replace them with something else.

The matter came to light after the authorities of the company filed a complaint with the local police station after several orders went missing.

In course of investigation, cops came to know Mallick doing such things and forwarded him to the court after arresting him. Three expensive smartphones and several mobile accessories were recovered from his possession.