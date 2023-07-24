Odisha delegation lays foundation for Jagannath Temple at Silicon Valley

Bhubaneswar: An Odisha delegation in the USA today laid the foundation for a grand Jagannath temple in the Silicon Valley in the USA.

A delegation from Odisha led by Electronics and IT Minister Tushar Kanti Behera joined the Odia diaspora in their endeavour to strengthen the socio-economic and cultural ties between the USA and Odisha.

Development Commissioner Anu Garg, Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian, E & IT Dept Principal Secretary Manoj Mishra attended the program.

The Odisha delegation visiting Silicon Valley, USA was invited to the Jagannath Temple in Silicon Valley and they offered prayers.

Later the delegation went to a new site where the foundation was laid for a new, grand Jagannath Temple Complex and Cultural Centre on a sprawling 9-acre land.

The complex and the cultural centre will help the Odia diaspora connect stronger with Odisha. To mark the occasion, the Minister and senior officers planted trees in the new site.

The delegation offered all help to make the temple project a success.