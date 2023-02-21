Odisha: Deepali Das appeals all not to politicize her father’s death

Bhubaneswar: The daughter of Naba Das, Deepali Das has appealed to all on Tuesday not to politicize her father death, said reliable reports. She has further added in her statement that her family is already in trauma and disturbed.

In the absence of Naba Das that is after his death, his daughter Deepali Das has been seen in various political programs in Jharsuguda district of Odisha.

Deepali Das is associated with the people in the grassroots level. Deepali while interacting with the media has said that all efforts will be continued for the development and progress of Jharsuguda. Furthermore, an ambulance service has been launched by her for the residents of Jharsuguda.

It was her father’s dream, Deepali said in another media interaction. The notification for the by elections might be published in the last week of February or the first week of March, suggest reports.

As Naba Das’s successor, Deepali will be leading and completing her father’s work. It is worth mentioning that the daughter of deceased Naba Das has campaigned for BJD in various occasions during the by-election of Brajrajnagar and Padampur.

There are discussions in various forums that the successor to the political career and seat of Naba Das in Jharsuguda will be his daughter. It is believed that, the daughter of Naba Das, Deepali Das shall be a rightful contender to the seat.

In the opinion of senior leader of BJD Amar Prasad Satpathy about the by-elections, “The seat cannot remain vacant for more than six (6) months. The District Collector shall inform the Vidhan Sabha which in-turn shall inform the Election Commissioner (EIC) about the seat falling vacant.” “Then the EIC shall decide if the by-elections will take place” Satpathy had further added in a media interaction.