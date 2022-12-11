Odisha: Decomposed body of youth recovered after 10 years of disappearance

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the decomposed body of a youth has been exhumed by the police from Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Sundarikhal area of Dhenkanal.

The body of the boy has been recovered ten years after he disappeared from the village under suspicious circumstances.

The Dhenkanal Town Police has arrested three accused who revealed during interrogation that they had murdered him following a quarrel over goat theft.

Further details awaited in this matter.