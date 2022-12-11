Odisha: Decomposed body of youth recovered after 10 years of disappearance

Decomposed body of youth recovered after 10 years of disappearance in Dhenkanal district of Odisha. Foul play suspected.

State
By Sudeshna Panda 0
body of youth odisha
Representational Image

Dhenkanal: In a shocking incident, the decomposed body of a youth has been exhumed by the police from Dhenkanal district of Odisha on Sunday.

The incident has been reported from Sundarikhal area of Dhenkanal.

Related News

Odisha: Illicit affair goes awry, man goes missing since 7…

Odisha Min Tushar Kanti Behera flags off longest community…

Odisha: Matric Summative Assessment-1 to begin today

Odisha: Elderly man jumps in front of moving train, dies

The body of the boy has been recovered ten years after he disappeared from the village under suspicious circumstances.

The Dhenkanal Town Police has arrested three accused who revealed during interrogation that they had murdered him following a quarrel over goat theft.

Further details awaited in this matter.

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.