Odisha: Deadline for affixing HSRP on vehicle is November 30: STA

Bhubaneswar: The deadline for affixation of High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) on the vehicles registered prior to 01.04.2019 carrying Odisha Registration Mark and Registration Number ending with 1, 2, 3 & 4 will end on November 30, 2022, and the vehicle owners are requested to affix the HSRP, informed the State Transport Authority (STA) by a press release today.

The Press release further informed that, the vehicle owners are requested to take necessary steps to get the HSRP affixed on their vehicle as per the given timeline.

It is noteworthy here that, a total of 31,25,236 vehicle owners have booked their spots for HSRP till 14.11.22, amongst them 15,30,576 vehicle owners have affixed HSRP on their vehicles.

The press release further mentioned that, the people who are deprived of getting technical or internet facilities for their HSRP affixation or registration, can visit to Mo Seva Kendra or the nearest RTO for further assistance.

Joint Commissioner Transport Dipti Ranjan Patra has also informed that, ‘the vehicles which were registered before 1.04.2019 or the showrooms which are closed from where the vehicle was bought. Those vehicle owners can get the facility of HSRP booking from the local RTO office by providing their RC books, he added.

He further mentioned that in case to exchange the HSRP for any reason, the vehicle owners can book for replacement. For this purpose, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) has been given to every automobile manufacturer and authorized HSRP vendor of Original equipment manufacturer (OEM).

It is to be noted that, the Government of India and the State Transport Department have made it mandatory of affixing the High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP) for all classes of old vehicles which were registered before April 1, 2019.

Check below for the details: