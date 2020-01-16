Odisha: Deadline Ends, CESU To Disconnect Power From Today

Bhubaneswar: The customers of CESU who have not paid their bills or have pending amounts shall face power outage from today.

The arrangements for disconnecting electricity supply has been started by the organization. 413 squads have been formed to carry out the operation.

The target consumers will be business organizations, private customers who consume huge amount of electricity

It is noteworthy that the power supply to BPL homes shall not cut in the first phase. 8,95,459 had received notice relating to pending bills. A huge amount of 1494 Crore rupees worth bills is still pending.

Since yesterday was the deadline for bill payment, serpentine ques were seen outside CESU offices .

Consumers have made their displeasure clear. They said CESU has started this because the Matric and Plus2 exams are nearing and the consumers will be forced to pay up.