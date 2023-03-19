Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Odisha: Dead Body stuffed in sack found from near river, murder suspected

Soon, a team of cops from Satyabadi Police station reached the spot and seized the body and started an investigation into the matter.

State
By Subadh Nayak 0
Satyabadi Police station

Puri: In a shocking incident, a woman’s body stuffed in a sack was found in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has occurred at Chilapatna village under Satyabadi Police station limits of the district.

Some locals had reportedly gone to the reservoir dam today and spotted the woman’s body inside a sack.

Take a look

Odisha’s Mayurbhanj gets featured in TIME’s 2023 list of…

Odisha man kidnaps, rapes woman for rejecting marriage proposal

Soon, a team of cops from Satyabadi Police station reached the spot and seized the body and started an investigation into the matter.

Police are yet to identify the woman and the reason behind her death.  However, from the preliminary probe, they assume it to be a case of murder.

Subadh Nayak 8621 news

Subadh is currently working as a senior Copy-Editor with kalingatv.com. With a passion for news, he has been covering every beat of the society since 2013.

You might also like
State

Heavy rain and hailstrom lashes Odisha; House, crop damaged

State

Odisha: Jilted lover strangles 15-year-old girl to death, dumps body in well

State

STF seized Leopard skin in Odisha’s Boudh, Poacher arrested

State

Former Jharsuguda MLA Birendra Pandey passes away

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7