Odisha: Dead Body stuffed in sack found from near river, murder suspected

Puri: In a shocking incident, a woman’s body stuffed in a sack was found in Odisha’s Puri district. The incident has occurred at Chilapatna village under Satyabadi Police station limits of the district.

Some locals had reportedly gone to the reservoir dam today and spotted the woman’s body inside a sack.

Soon, a team of cops from Satyabadi Police station reached the spot and seized the body and started an investigation into the matter.

Police are yet to identify the woman and the reason behind her death. However, from the preliminary probe, they assume it to be a case of murder.