Bhubaneswar: The dates for admission into Elementary as well as Secondary School admission announced on Monday. The School and Mass Education Department said in a letter that the said admission should be completed before May 31, 2021. The admission will begin from tomorrow.

“The admission process should be conducted from 7.00 A.M. to 9.30 A.M on all working days. Not more than five parents should be allowed at a time to attend school for admission of their wards. The Headmasters are to ensure that, during the process of admission, all guidelines issued by the Government as precautionary measures such as using mask, social distancing and sanitization are to be followed strictly when parents come to school for admission,” reads the letter.

In the wake of the Covid 19 pandemic, a SOP for this admission has also been released.

Wherever promotion requires student to move from one school to another, in such cases, Head Master of current school, where student is studying, shall send list of such students along with mobile number of parents preferably through email/ WhatsApp etc to HM of the nearby higher class school. The school which takes admission, can take telephonic confirmation and other details as required from parents over telephone and admit the child.