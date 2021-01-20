Odisha: Daringbadi Horticulture overseer in Vigilance net

Daringbadi: The Horticulture Overseer, Daringbadi in Kandhamal district of Odisha was caught red-handed by the officers of Vigilance, Berhampur Division for demanding and accepting bribe of Rs.10,000 from one Pure Pradhan of Malebadi under Daringbadi Police limits.

As per reports, Batakrushna Kata, the Horticulture Overseer was accepting the bribe in order to process wage list for release of labour payment under MGNREG scheme in favour of the complaint. Accordingly, Kata has been arrested and will be forwarded to the Court.

In this connection a case has been registered under section 7 PC (Ammendment) Act, 2018 and further investigation is underway.