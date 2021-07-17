Odisha: ‘Dakhina Moda’ ritual of Chariots of Lord Jagannath and siblings held in Puri

Puri: As per the rituals the ‘Dakhina Moda’ ritual of the three chariots held in Puri of Odisha today. This ritual takes place on the next day of the Hera Panchami. Dakhina Moda is the southward turn of the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings parked outside Gundicha Temple. The chariots are then kept near Nakachana Dwara, the eastern gate of Gundicha Temple following the Dakhina Moda ritual.

Today, after ‘Sakala Dhupa’ ritual in Gundicha temple, three puja pandas from three ‘bada’ came to the chariots with the Angyamala in a procession amid sounds of bells, cymbals, kahali and chhatri. After the Angyamala bije the Dakhina Moda ritual was performed.

First, the chariot of Devi Subhadra Darpadalana was given the Dakhina Moda. Ahead of that the Bhoi servitors had attached the breaks and the ropes of the chariots.

After sound of the Bije Kahali the security forces performed the Dakhina Moda of the chariot of Devi Subhadra. Last year only servitors had made the ritual but this time the security personnel were given the chance.