Odisha daily Covid-19 cases drops below 2500

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 2,334 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,37,470.

The total 2,334 new Covid positives include 1342 quarantine cases and 992 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid cases at 380, followed by Cuttack (371), Kendrapara (196), Jajpur (179) and Balasore (164).

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 64

2. Balasore: 164

3. Bargarh: 17

4. Bhadrak: 121

5. Balangir: 6

6. Boudh: 13

7. Cuttack: 371

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 34

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 101

13. Jajpur: 179

14. Jharsuguda: 6

15. Kalahandi: 9

16. Kandhamal: 29

17. Kendrapada: 196

18. Keonjhar: 51

19. Khurda: 380

20. Koraput: 19

21. Malkangiri: 13

22. Mayurbhanj: 104

23. Nawarangpur: 7

24. Nayagarh: 94

25. Nuapada: 3

26. Puri: 106

27. Rayagada: 38

28. Sambalpur: 21

29. Sonepur: 12

30. Sundargarh: 87

Besides the state pool has 76 new Covid cases.