Odisha daily Covid-19 cases drops below 2500

By WCE 1
COVID-19 cases in India
(Photo: Wasim Sarvar/IANS)

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 2,334 new Covid positive cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department taking the total tally to 9,37,470.

The total 2,334 new Covid positives include 1342 quarantine cases and 992 are local contacts.

Khurdha reports the highest Covid cases at 380, followed by Cuttack (371), Kendrapara (196), Jajpur (179) and Balasore (164).

Related News

Odisha sees 2542 fresh Covid cases, Cuttack at highest

Six Districts in Odisha reports over 100 cases of Covid-19

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 64
2. Balasore: 164
3. Bargarh: 17
4. Bhadrak: 121
5. Balangir: 6
6. Boudh: 13
7. Cuttack: 371
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 34
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 101
13. Jajpur: 179
14. Jharsuguda: 6
15. Kalahandi: 9
16. Kandhamal: 29
17. Kendrapada: 196
18. Keonjhar: 51
19. Khurda: 380
20. Koraput: 19
21. Malkangiri: 13
22. Mayurbhanj: 104
23. Nawarangpur: 7
24. Nayagarh: 94
25. Nuapada: 3
26. Puri: 106
27. Rayagada: 38
28. Sambalpur: 21
29. Sonepur: 12
30. Sundargarh: 87

Besides the state pool has 76 new Covid cases.

You might also like
State

Gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check 22 carat and 24 carat gold rates

State

Justice Kumari Sanju Panda retires from Orissa High Court

Nation

India records 1206 Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours; Recovery rate increases to…

State

Diesel and Petrol prices increase again in Bhubaneswar; Check fuel rates

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.