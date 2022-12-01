Odisha: Cyclonic circulation likely on December 4, rain expected

Bhubaneswar: A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the south Andaman Sea around December 4, 2022. Under its influence, a Low-Pressure Area is likely to form over Southeast Bay of Bengal and the adjoining south Andaman Sea around December 5, 2022.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a Depression over Southeast Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards and reach near Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts on December 8, 2022.

As a result it is noteworthy that: (i) Fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls over Nicobar Islands on 04th and over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on December 5, 2022.

(ii) Squally weather (speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Andaman sea & adjoining Southeast Bay of Bengal on December 4, 2022.

Squally winds (speed 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph) over A&N Islands and SE BoB and Squally weather (speed 40-45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph) over SE Bay of Bngal and adjoining Andaman Sea on December 5, 2022.

It is worth mentioning that, the fishermen are advised not to venture into these areas.

It is noteworthy that, Minimum temperatures are above normal by 2 – 4ﾟC over many parts of East India said a recent bulletin India Meteorological Department (IMD).