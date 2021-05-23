Bhubaneswar: The Cyclone Yaas is likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar Island by evening of 26th May as a very severe cyclonic storm, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted on Sunday.

It is very likely to attain a maximum wind speed of 185 kmph as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm on May 26 around 11.30 am, the IMD forecasted.

The latest satellite imageries and Ocean Buoy observations indicate that yesterday’s low pressure area which became well marked over eastcentral Bay of Bengal in the same evening has concentrated into a depression over east-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at 1130 AM of today that is 23rd May, 2021 near latitude 16.1°N and longitude 90.2°E, about 560 km north-northwest of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 590 km east-southeast of Paradip (Odisha), 690 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha) and 670 km south-southeast of Digha (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm by 24th May morning and further into a very severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours. It would continue to move north-northwestwards, intensify further and reach Northwest Bay of Bengal near West Bengal and North Odisha coasts by 26th May morning.

It is very likely to cross north Odisha and West Bengal between Paradip and Sagar islands by evening of 26th May as a very severe cyclonic storm.

Wind Warning:

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting 60 kmph is very likely to prevail over North Bay of Bengal and along and off Odisha and West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts from 24th May evening. It would increase gradually becoming 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph from 25th May evening. It would further increase becoming gale wind speed 60-70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph from 26th May early hours along and off West Bengal & adjoining north Odisha and Bangladesh coasts. It would gradually increase further becoming 90-100 gusting to 110 kmph from 26th May forenoon and increase thereafter till 26th May evening.