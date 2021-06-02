Odisha: Cyclone Yaas damage estimated at Rs 610 cr, CM asks for documentation of steps taken for cyclone management

Bhubaneswar: Reviewing the damage incurred by cyclone Yaas via video conferencing on Wednesday, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked officials for documentation of the steps taken for cyclone Yaas management.

The CM praised different concerned departments of the State Government for their effort put towards management of the cyclone Yaas. Restoration work has also done early, he also said.

Asking for documentation of the preparedness, evacuation and post cyclone steps the CM said that it will help us managing cyclones in the coming days.

Informing about the amount of loss the State had to borne due to cyclone Yaas, SRC PK Jena said that about 60 lakh people from 11 thousand villages faced the music of the cyclone. Government properties worth Rs 520 crore were damaged whereas personal property of Rs 90 crore was affected by the cyclone. He said that Rs 66 crore is needed for relief work, the SRC intimated.