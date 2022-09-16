Odisha: Cyber fraudster loots 7.95 lakh from woman in Cuttack

Cuttack: Cyber frauds have struck in Odisha yet again, this time a woman has fallen in the trap of cyber fraudsters in Cuttack. They have looted off as much as Rs. 7.95 lakh. The cyber fraud claimed to be a resident of Scotland.

The cyber fraud claimed to be an engineer and had befriended the victim, talked to her for a period of almost two months and then promised to marry the victim. He had even promised that their families would meet soon. The victim (woman) is a resident of the Bidanasi area in Cuttack city. She had sent money to four different bank accounts.

The reason for sending the money was unique! The cyber fraudster had sent gifts for the woman which according to him were stuck in the customs of the airport. The woman had been asked to send money repeatedly to release the items from the customs.

The items included a bundle of dollar notes, a bag, a wallet, two pairs of shoes, belts, gold bracelets and chains. The cyber fraudsters have been booked under Sections: 419, 420, 465, 468, 471 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections: 66E, 66D of Information Technology (IT) Act in the Cyber police station under Commissionerate Police Cuttack.

The Nigerian cyber fraud gang or the Jamtara cyber fraud gang could be behind this kind of a cyber fraud estimated reliable sources.