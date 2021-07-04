Odisha: Cuttack records the highest Covid-19 positive cases
Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,870 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,21,896.
The total 2,870 new Covid positives include 1,652 quarantine cases and 1,218 are local contacts.
Cuttack reports the highest positives at 440, followed by Khordha (384), Balasore (240), Jajpur (191) and Puri (165).
Here is the District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 99
2. Balasore: 240
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 128
5. Balangir: 29
6. Boudh: 13
7. Cuttack: 440
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 85
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 112
13. Jajpur: 191
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 157
18. Keonjhar: 66
19. Khurda: 384
20. Koraput: 60
21. Malkangiri: 57
22. Mayurbhanj: 164
23. Nawarangpur: 35
24. Nayagarh: 105
25. Nuapada: 7
26. Puri: 165
27. Rayagada: 50
28. Sambalpur: 23
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 87
Besides, the state pool has 60 new positive cases.