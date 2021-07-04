Odisha: Cuttack records the highest Covid-19 positive cases

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,870 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,21,896.

The total 2,870 new Covid positives include 1,652 quarantine cases and 1,218 are local contacts.

Cuttack reports the highest positives at 440, followed by Khordha (384), Balasore (240), Jajpur (191) and Puri (165).

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 99

2. Balasore: 240

3. Bargarh: 14

4. Bhadrak: 128

5. Balangir: 29

6. Boudh: 13

7. Cuttack: 440

8. Deogarh: 5

9. Dhenkanal: 85

10. Gajapati: 7

11. Ganjam: 11

12. Jagatsinghpur: 112

13. Jajpur: 191

14. Jharsuguda: 5

15. Kalahandi: 36

16. Kandhamal: 25

17. Kendrapada: 157

18. Keonjhar: 66

19. Khurda: 384

20. Koraput: 60

21. Malkangiri: 57

22. Mayurbhanj: 164

23. Nawarangpur: 35

24. Nayagarh: 105

25. Nuapada: 7

26. Puri: 165

27. Rayagada: 50

28. Sambalpur: 23

29. Sonepur: 10

30. Sundargarh: 87

Besides, the state pool has 60 new positive cases.