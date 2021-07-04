Odisha: Cuttack records the highest Covid-19 positive cases

By WCE 1
india covid tally today
Pic Courtesy: DNA

Bhubaneswar: With detection of 2,870 fresh COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, Odisha’s total caseload today surged to 9,21,896.

The total 2,870 new Covid positives include 1,652 quarantine cases and 1,218 are local contacts.

Cuttack reports the highest positives at 440, followed by Khordha (384), Balasore (240), Jajpur (191) and Puri (165).

Related News

Odisha sees 2,917 fresh COVID-19 cases, details here

Cuttack tops the chart of highest single-day positive cases…

Here is the District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 99
2. Balasore: 240
3. Bargarh: 14
4. Bhadrak: 128
5. Balangir: 29
6. Boudh: 13
7. Cuttack: 440
8. Deogarh: 5
9. Dhenkanal: 85
10. Gajapati: 7
11. Ganjam: 11
12. Jagatsinghpur: 112
13. Jajpur: 191
14. Jharsuguda: 5
15. Kalahandi: 36
16. Kandhamal: 25
17. Kendrapada: 157
18. Keonjhar: 66
19. Khurda: 384
20. Koraput: 60
21. Malkangiri: 57
22. Mayurbhanj: 164
23. Nawarangpur: 35
24. Nayagarh: 105
25. Nuapada: 7
26. Puri: 165
27. Rayagada: 50
28. Sambalpur: 23
29. Sonepur: 10
30. Sundargarh: 87

Besides, the state pool has 60 new positive cases.

You might also like
State

Injured elephant spotted in Odisha Jungle

State

Khordha reports the highest Covid-19 deaths

State

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked again, Check rates

State

Covid 19: BMC carries out massive awareness campaign in Bhubaneswar

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.