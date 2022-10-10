Odisha: Cuttack MLA Mohammed Moquim granted bail in ORHDC case

Cuttack: The Orissa High Court has granted bail to the Cuttack MLA and Congress leader Mohammed Moquim on Monday in the ORHDC case.

It is noteworthy that on October 2 2022, Barabati-Cuttack MLA and Congress leader Mohammed Moquim has moved Orissa High Court against the verdict of Special Vigilance Judge, Bhubaneswar.

Moquim was awarded a 3-year rigorous imprisonment by a special vigilance court in Odisha Rural Housing & Development Corporation (ORHDC) corruption case.

Senior lawyer Pitambar Acharya will fight the case for Mokim in the High Court.

The court of Special Judge (Vigilance), Bhubaneswar had sentenced the MLA to a 3-year rigorous imprisonment in ORHDC loan corruption case. The court also sentenced three others including the former IAS officer and Managing Director of ORHDC, Vinod Kumar, Company Secretary, ORHDC Swosti Ranjan Mohapatra, and realtor Peeyus Mohanty, Director, Metro Builders Pvt Ltd to three years jail.

The four convicts were sentenced to three-year RI and a penalty of Rs 50,000 on each of them. In case any of them fail to deposit this amount, they will have to face jail term for another six months.

As per reports, on June 24, 2000 Metro Builders had taken loan of Rs. 1.5 crore from ORHDC. The loan had been applied to construct about 50 flats under the project Metro City 2 in Nayapalli of Bhubaneswar.

The loan amount had been handed over to the persons that year in July-August. However, Metro Builders did not repay the loan. In this case it had been alleged that the IAS officer had showed extra favour to Metro Builders.