Odisha: Cuttack District Reports 9 Covid Positives In Last 24 Hours

By WCE 2
covid cases in cuttack

Cuttack: As many as nine persons have been tested positive for Covid in Cuttack district of Odisha. This has led to the overall rise in the total number of affected persons in the district of Cuttack.

Out of the nine positives in Cuttack district, six are from the city of Cuttack.

However it is noteworthy that no deaths have been reported from the district Of Cuttack or Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The Cuttack district administration has decided to conduct health screening and Covid test in all the educational institutions from tomorrow due to the reports of rise of Covid infections in institutes.

You might also like
State

Forest Official Charred To Death While Dousing Forest Fire In Odisha!

State

Rainfall Predicted In 9 Districts Of Odisha Tomorrow, See Details

State

Woman Alleges Rape At Gunpoint In Laxmi Sagar Area Of Bhubaneswar

State

Bollywood Actor-Turned-Politician Govind In Odisha, See Details

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.