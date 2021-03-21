Cuttack: As many as nine persons have been tested positive for Covid in Cuttack district of Odisha. This has led to the overall rise in the total number of affected persons in the district of Cuttack.

Out of the nine positives in Cuttack district, six are from the city of Cuttack.

However it is noteworthy that no deaths have been reported from the district Of Cuttack or Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

The Cuttack district administration has decided to conduct health screening and Covid test in all the educational institutions from tomorrow due to the reports of rise of Covid infections in institutes.