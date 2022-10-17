Odisha: Customer can directly contact Drug control Dept, to avoid use of fake medicines

Bhubaneswar: The state after witnessing fake medicine racket in the twin city, the state Drug control Department has taken a step forward to avoid the use of fake medicine in the Odisha.

The Drug Control Dept. has affixed liflates in front of all the medicine stores in Bhubaneswar today.

According to reports, the purpose of the liflates is to aware people regarding the use of fake medicines. Besides, a mobile number has been mentioned in the leflat with an instruction mentioned that, if a customer finds any irregularities in the quality of the bought medicine or in a case of the quality suspicion, can immediately complain through the given whatsapp number.

It is noteworthy here that, several days ago, the twin city had experienced a supply of fake medicine. To avoid the use of fake medicine by the customer, the Drug Control Department has taken a major step by pasting leflat infront drug stores to create a sense of awareness among people.

It is to be noted that on September 12, two accused who were allegedly involved in the fake ‘Telma 40’ Blood Pressure medicine supply surrendered before the Purighat Police in Cuttack. The accused have been identified as Rahul Syal and Sanjay Jalal, the owners of VR Drug Agency and Puja Enterprises. Later, they were forwarded to the court.